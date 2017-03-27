Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 554,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,667,000 after buying an additional 508,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $348,302,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,804,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,187,000 after buying an additional 342,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,200,000 after buying an additional 213,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $134,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 835.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $847.88 and its 200 day moving average is $816.83. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $672.66 and a 52-week high of $874.42. The stock has a market cap of $577.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Saturday. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $923.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $965.70.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

