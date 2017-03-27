Exar Co. (EXAR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Exar Co. (NYSE:EXAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company upped their price objective on Exar from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Exar in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of Exar (NYSE:EXAR) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. 145,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Exar has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $532.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Exar (NYSE:EXAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Exar had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company earned $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exar will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAR. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exar by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,451,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exar during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Exar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exar during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Exar Company Profile

Exar Corporation (Exar) designs, develops and markets analog mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and sub-system solutions. The Company’s products are deployed in a range of applications, such as industrial, instrumentation and medical equipment, networking and telecommunication systems, servers, enterprise storage systems, flat panel displays, light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions, set top boxes and digital video recorders.

