EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of EVINE Live in a note issued to investors on Thursday. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the brokerage will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EVINE Live’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of EVINE Live in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) opened at 1.36 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $87.27 million. EVINE Live has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.00 by $0.03. EVINE Live had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other EVINE Live news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $4,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 19.1% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,907,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 306,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 205,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVINE Live during the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 92,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 505,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

About EVINE Live

EVINE Live Inc is a digital commerce company. The Company operates through the digital commerce retailing segment. The Company offers a mix of brands directly to consumers in an engaging and informative shopping experience through television (TV), online and mobile devices. It operates an around the clock television shopping network, EVINE Live, which is distributed primarily on cable and satellite systems, through which the Company offers brand products in the categories of jewelry and watches, home and consumer electronics, beauty, and fashion and accessories.

