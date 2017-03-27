Eversource Energy (ES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Eversource Energy’s systematic investments in infrastructure development projects, renewable energy generation, primarily in transmission and distribution systems, will help it to provide reliable services to its customers. If the company continues to reduce operating costs at the same levels of 2016, margins are bound to get a boost in the upcoming quarters. Shares of the company has returned higher than the broader industry's return in the last 12 months. However, Eversource Energy’s dependence on its subsidiaries, stringent environmental regulations, and risks related to modification in state and local legislative requirements may adversely impact the company’s results. Inconsistent weather patterns and delay in completion of development projects are other headwinds.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) traded down 0.98% during trading on Monday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 540,069 shares. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post $3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

In related news, insider Thomas J. May sold 120,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $6,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $366,114.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,073 shares of company stock valued at $25,189,568. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 32,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

