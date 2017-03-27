Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 69,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) opened at 31.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.15. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $32.02.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation primarily of office buildings across the United States. The Company conducts its activities primarily through EQC Operating Trust (the Operating Trust). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included 33 properties, one land parcel and one property taken out of a service, classified as a land parcel, with a combined 16.1 million square feet.

