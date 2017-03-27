ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Stake Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of ePlus worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 29.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $234,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth $269,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 17.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) opened at 133.45 on Monday. ePlus Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.19. ePlus’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, April 3rd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, February 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 31st.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. ePlus had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. will post $7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ePlus from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.77, for a total transaction of $304,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,743.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software.

