Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at $140,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) opened at 20.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.48. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.07% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is a manufacturer of glass container products. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. The Company’s segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. The Company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

