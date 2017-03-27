Enel S.p.A. (ENEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.72 ($5.13).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENEL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.70 ($5.11) price target on Enel S.p.A. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €4.80 ($5.22) price target on Enel S.p.A. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €5.50 ($5.98) price target on Enel S.p.A. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.75 ($5.16) price target on Enel S.p.A. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €4.50 ($4.89) price target on Enel S.p.A. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) traded up 0.51% on Monday, hitting €4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,984,965 shares. Enel S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €3.54 and a 12-month high of €4.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is €4.08 and its 200 day moving average is €3.98. The firm has a market cap of €43.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58.

Enel S.p.A. Company Profile

Enel SpA (Enel) is a multinational energy company and a global integrated operator in the electricity and gas industries with a focus on Europe and Latin America. The Company’s segments include Italy, Iberian Peninsula, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Renewable Energy and Other. The Company’s divisions include Generation, Trading, Infrastructure and Networks, Upstream Gas and Renewable Energy.

