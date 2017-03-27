Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) in a report released on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) traded down 1.873% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.555. 43,339 shares of the stock traded hands. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The stock’s market cap is $1.47 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEQ. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,386,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,701,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,581,000 after buying an additional 695,891 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,086,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,966,000 after buying an additional 102,191 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 795,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 22,954 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 455,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

