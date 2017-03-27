Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) traded down 0.67% on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 124,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,850,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,626,000 after buying an additional 705,550 shares during the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 3,175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,518,000 after buying an additional 489,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,767,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after buying an additional 148,815 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after buying an additional 263,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,393,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building. The Company operates through two segments: Real Estate and Observatory.

