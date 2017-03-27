Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital set a $47.00 target price on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Jerome M. Hauer sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $80,551.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at $544,223.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 28,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $883,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,376. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $12,364,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) traded up 0.76% during trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. 137,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. Emergent Biosolutions has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The company earned $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

