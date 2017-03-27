Elizabeth J. Boland Sells 4,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $276,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) opened at 70.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business earned $399 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.56 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $78.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,130,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,593,000 after buying an additional 84,679 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 142.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 135,962 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 190,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 373.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

