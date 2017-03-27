Elementis plc (ELM) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Elementis plc to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 270 ($3.39) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Elementis plc in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Elementis plc in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of Elementis plc from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 285 ($3.58) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Elementis plc in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 279.25 ($3.51).

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 284.40. The stock had a trading volume of 683,164 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 292.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.35. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.32 billion. Elementis plc has a 52 week low of GBX 179.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 313.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 11.28 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Elementis plc’s previous dividend of $2.05.

About Elementis plc

Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through three segments: Specialty Products, Surfactants and Chromium. Its Specialty Products segment is engaged in the production of rheological and other specialty additives, compounded products and colorants. Its Surfactants segment is engaged in the production of surface active ingredients.

