Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates Add Rating for Elementis plc (ELM)

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 331 ($4.16) target price on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ELM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.64) price target on shares of Elementis plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Elementis plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 270 ($3.39) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. N+1 Singer restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Elementis plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Elementis plc from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 285 ($3.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.46) price target on shares of Elementis plc in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elementis plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 279.25 ($3.51).

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) traded down 0.84% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 284.40. 683,164 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.32 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 257.35. Elementis plc has a 12-month low of GBX 179.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 313.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.28 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Elementis plc’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Elementis plc Company Profile

Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through three segments: Specialty Products, Surfactants and Chromium. Its Specialty Products segment is engaged in the production of rheological and other specialty additives, compounded products and colorants. Its Surfactants segment is engaged in the production of surface active ingredients.

