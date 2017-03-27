Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN) Director Sells C$10,998,288.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 872,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$10,998,288.00.
Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) opened at 12.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. Element Fleet Management Corp has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.57.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFN. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform market weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.78.
Element Fleet Management Corp Company Profile
Element Financial Corporation is an independentfinancial services company that originates, co-invests in and manages asset-based financings with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates in four business verticals: Commercial and Vendor Finance, Aviation Finance, Fleet Management and Rail Finance.
