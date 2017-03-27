Electrolux AB (ELUXY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Electrolux AB (NASDAQ:ELUXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Citigroup Inc cut Electrolux AB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. DNB Markets raised Electrolux AB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electrolux AB from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Electrolux AB (NASDAQ:ELUXY) traded up 0.86% during trading on Monday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. Electrolux AB has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31.

About Electrolux AB

AB Electrolux is engaged in producing household appliances and appliances for professional use. The Company offers various products, which include refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, cookers, air-conditioners and small appliances, such as vacuum cleaners. Its brands include Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi and Frigidaire.

