Elecosoft PLC (ELCO) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.25 Per Share

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Elecosoft PLC’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) traded down 1.19% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 41.50. 691,120 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is GBX 30.70 million. Elecosoft PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 19.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 45.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.22.

Separately, FinnCap lifted their target price on shares of Elecosoft PLC from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.50) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About Elecosoft PLC

Elecosoft plc, formerly ELECO plc, is a United Kingdom-based company, which is involved in the sale of software licenses, software maintenance and support and related services. The Company, through its digital marketing software, provides digital construction solutions that address the major parts of a construction project.

