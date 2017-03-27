Eight Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (WDO)

Eight Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a C$4.70 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.98.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) traded up 5.36% on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,548 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.33 million and a P/E ratio of 68.83. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

In related news, Director Hemdat Sawh sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Also, Director Rowland Wallace Uloth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.06, for a total value of C$812,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,250.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in gold mining operations. The Company is producing gold at the Eagle River Complex and open pit Mishi gold mines. Its Eagle River Complex is located in Central Ontario, which includes the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine and shared infrastructure, including the mineral processing plant.

