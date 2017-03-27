Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $34.00 target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) traded up 4.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,579 shares. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company’s market cap is $90.72 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 147.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 373,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 222,852 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $18,635,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,836,000. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 354,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 163,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema.

