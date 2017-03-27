Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.28% of Education Realty Trust worth $39,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Education Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Education Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) opened at 40.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.38. Education Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Education Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business earned $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Education Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Education Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

In other Education Realty Trust news, Chairman Randy L. Churchey sold 20,000 shares of Education Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $825,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Education Realty Trust

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

