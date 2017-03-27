Edgewater Technology Inc. (EDGW) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Edgewater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGW) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Edgewater Technology (NASDAQ:EDGW) traded down 1.05% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,277 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $100.54 million. Edgewater Technology has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,756.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Rutherford bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, with a total value of $223,335.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 259,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,332. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewater Technology

Edgewater Technology, Inc is a provider of transformational classic and product-based consulting services. The Company helps the C-suite drive transformational change through its selection of business and technology services, and channel-based solutions. The classic consulting disciplines (such as business advisory, process improvement, organizational change management, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) due diligence, and domain expertise) are blended with technical services (digital transformation, technical roadmaps, data and analytics services, custom development and system integration) to help organizations leverage investments in legacy information technology (IT) assets.

