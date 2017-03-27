EDF (NASDAQ:ECIFY) has been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Zacks has also assigned EDF an industry rank of 152 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EDF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded EDF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upgraded EDF from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

EDF (NASDAQ:ECIFY) opened at 1.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. EDF has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “EDF (ECIFY) Receives Average Rating of “” from Brokerages” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/edf-ecify-receives-average-rating-of-from-brokerages.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EDF (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EDF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.