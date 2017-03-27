Echostar Co. (SATS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc

Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued a positive rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Echostar in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echostar from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) traded down 1.115% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.565. 80,043 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.419 and a beta of 0.68. Echostar has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73.
Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business earned $740.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.28 million. Echostar had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Echostar will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Echostar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,225,000 after buying an additional 98,592 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Echostar by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,478,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Echostar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,375,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after buying an additional 51,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Echostar by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after buying an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Echostar by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after buying an additional 46,458 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Echostar
EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.
