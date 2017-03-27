eBay Inc (EBAY) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $32.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Vetr upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.06 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded up 0.09% on Monday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,550 shares. eBay has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The e-commerce company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. eBay had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 80.92%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post $2.01 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/ebay-inc-ebay-given-hold-rating-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 200,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $6,419,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 436,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,967,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $221,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,020 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,302 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 197.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 66,410 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.3% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,228 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.