Eaton Co., PLC (ETN) Receives $72.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Co., PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Eaton Co., PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Eaton Co., PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton Co., PLC in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Moran sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $250,291.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at $769,482.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $360,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Eaton Co., PLC by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,666,000 after buying an additional 140,217 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co., PLC by 4.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,714,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,924,000 after buying an additional 362,526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co., PLC by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,094,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,769,000 after buying an additional 217,175 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co., PLC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,632,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,380,000 after buying an additional 86,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Co., PLC by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,278,000 after buying an additional 606,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) opened at 72.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53. Eaton Co., PLC has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Eaton Co., PLC (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eaton Co., PLC had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Eaton Co., PLC’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co., PLC will post $4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Co., PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Eaton Co., PLC’s payout ratio is currently 54.03%.

About Eaton Co., PLC

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

