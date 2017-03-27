Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Earthstone Energy Inc (ARCA:ESTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTE. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. FBR & Co cut their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Earthstone Energy (ARCA:ESTE) traded down 2.50% on Monday, reaching $12.09. 18,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $269.28 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of onshore, crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s operations are in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry, and are conducted onshore in the United States.

