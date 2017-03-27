Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €7.90 ($8.49) price target on shares of E.On Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On Se in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of E.On Se and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On Se in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on shares of E.On Se and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.71 ($8.29).

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) traded up 0.041% during trading on Friday, hitting €7.234. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,025 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €7.15 and a 200 day moving average of €6.76. The firm’s market cap is €14.12 billion. E.On Se has a one year low of €6.00 and a one year high of €8.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “E.On Se (EOAN) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/e-on-se-eoan-given-a-8-00-price-target-at-kepler-capital-markets.html.

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.