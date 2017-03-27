Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Insider Robert C. Flexon Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) insider Robert C. Flexon purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) traded up 1.705% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.455. 2,615,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Dynegy Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The firm’s market cap is $976.72 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Capital Partners III LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynegy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,322,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynegy by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,879,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,456,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynegy by 54.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,359,000 after buying an additional 1,424,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dynegy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,191,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynegy by 6.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 198,473 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DYN shares. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Dynegy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynegy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

About Dynegy

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

