Dustin Dean Sells 2,770 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Dustin Dean sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $18,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,023.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) traded down 1.852% during trading on Monday, hitting $6.625. 39,682 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $386.23 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.14 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post $0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $1,682,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in LivePerson by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,799,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after buying an additional 395,383 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

