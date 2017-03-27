Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 773 ($9.71).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group plc from GBX 855 ($10.75) to GBX 890 ($11.19) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.20) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.31) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dunelm Group plc from GBX 750 ($9.43) to GBX 625 ($7.85) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Dunelm Group plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.37) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/dunelm-group-plc-dnlm-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

In other news, insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £12,520 ($15,734.57). Also, insider Andy Harrison purchased 31,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.85) per share, with a total value of £197,043.75 ($247,635.73). Insiders bought a total of 97,464 shares of company stock valued at $61,052,854 over the last quarter.

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 635.50. The company had a trading volume of 335,154 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.28 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 640.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 743.73. Dunelm Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 610.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 999.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About Dunelm Group plc

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm.

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.