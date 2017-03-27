Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.00 EPS

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.00. The business had revenue of $142.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.74) EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) traded down 0.22% during trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. 65,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.13 per share, for a total transaction of $290,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $103,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,883. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 160.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $2,652,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,136,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after buying an additional 85,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

