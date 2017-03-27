DSW Inc. (DSW) Receives $23.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.54.

DSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of DSW in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DSW in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DSW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DSW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,992,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DSW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in DSW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. Finally, MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in DSW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) opened at 19.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87. DSW has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.66.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.99 million. DSW had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DSW will post $1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.99%.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers assortment of shoes, handbags and accessories for women, men and children. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment. The DSW segment includes DSW stores and dsw.com. The Company, through its ABG segment, partners with approximately three other retailers to help build and optimize their footwear businesses.

