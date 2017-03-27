DP Poland Plc (DPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 75 ($0.93) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP) opened at 50.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.29. The firm’s market cap is GBX 64.10 million. DP Poland Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 24.62 and a 52-week high of GBX 61.00.

About DP Poland Plc

DP Poland PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary DP Polska SA, is engaged in the operation of pizza delivery restaurants. DP Polska SA has the exclusive master franchise in Poland for pizza delivery brand Domino’s Pizza. DP Polska SA has the exclusive right to develop and operate and sub-franchise to others the right to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza stores in Poland.

