Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $470-530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.42 million.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) traded up 0.84% on Monday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 88,072 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.81 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, SVP Mark Adamson sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $168,077.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,281.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $355,578.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,688.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a manufacturer of vehicle attachments and equipment. The Company’s portfolio includes snow and ice management attachments sold under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands; turf care equipment under the TURFEX brand, and industrial maintenance equipment under the SWEEPEX brand.

