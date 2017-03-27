Dominion Midstream Partners LP (DM) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Midstream Partners from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dominion Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Dominion Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.29.

Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) traded down 1.43% during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.82. Dominion Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $34.47.

Dominion Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company earned $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Dominion Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Midstream Partners will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Dominion Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Dominion Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is formed to grow a portfolio of natural gas terminaling, processing, storage, transportation and related assets. The Company’s segments include Dominion Energy, which consists of gas transportation, liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and storage, and Corporate and Other.

