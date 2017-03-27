Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,764 Shares of Kate Spade & Co (KATE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,096,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.64% of Kate Spade & Co worth $39,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the third quarter valued at $15,575,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kate Spade & Co during the third quarter valued at $2,021,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) opened at 23.19 on Monday. Kate Spade & Co has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $470 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.80 million. Kate Spade & Co had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kate Spade & Co will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-10764-shares-of-kate-spade-co-kate.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on KATE. Vetr lowered Kate Spade & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.96 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Kate Spade & Co in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their price target on Kate Spade & Co from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

About Kate Spade & Co

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. The Company operates through three segments, which include KATE SPADE North America, KATE SPADE International and Adelington Design Group. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Kate Spade & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kate Spade & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.