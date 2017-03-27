Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39,438,000 Stake in Empire District Electric Co (EDE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Empire District Electric Co (NYSE:EDE) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Empire District Electric were worth $39,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Empire District Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Empire District Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Empire District Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Empire District Electric by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Empire District Electric by 22.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empire District Electric Co (NYSE:EDE) opened at 34.09 on Monday. Empire District Electric Co has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Empire District Electric in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Empire District Electric in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Empire District Electric in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

About Empire District Electric

The Empire District Electric Company is a regulated utility company. The Company is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It provides services with in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The Company operates its businesses in three segments: electric, gas and other.

