Dignity Plc (DTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter.

Dignity Plc (LON:DTY) traded down 0.24% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2448.00. 66,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Dignity Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,240.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,940.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,526.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,571.29. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.22 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.74 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Dignity Plc’s previous dividend of $7.85. This represents a yield of 0.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.16) target price on shares of Dignity Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dignity Plc from GBX 2,825 ($35.50) to GBX 2,950 ($37.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,723.75 ($34.23).

About Dignity Plc

Dignity plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of funeral related services in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: funeral services, crematoria and pre-arranged funeral plans. The Company’s funeral services relate to the provision of funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes.

