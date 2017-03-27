Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.42.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) opened at 103.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $113.21. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 246.15%.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/digital-realty-trust-inc-dlr-rating-reiterated-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 9,239 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $941,823.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $223,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, acquires, develops and manages technology-related real estate. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.