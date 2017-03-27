Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

DRNA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.21.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded up 2.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,622 shares. The company’s market cap is $56.03 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 84,682 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,043,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

