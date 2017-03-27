Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn and Atoka formations. Diamondback Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FANG. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wunderlich increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 0.79% during trading on Monday, hitting $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,111 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.26. The stock’s market cap is $8.92 billion. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 82.83%. The company earned $185 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post $3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $203,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $206,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,214 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,784.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,146,685. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,761,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,517,000 after buying an additional 621,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,736,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,917,000 after buying an additional 598,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,959,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,194,000 after buying an additional 167,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,324,000 after buying an additional 380,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eton Park Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Eton Park Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,478,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,381,000 after buying an additional 644,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

