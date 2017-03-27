DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) CFO Jess Roper Sells 2,000 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jess Roper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $151,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,377.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jess Roper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jess Roper sold 3,012 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $256,050.12.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded up 0.91% on Monday, reaching $83.37. 496,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56. The stock’s market cap is $7.07 billion. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $96.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. B. Riley raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of DexCom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,815,000. I.G. Investment Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 26,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers for the treatment of people with and without diabetes. Its products include SEVEN PLUS, DexCom G4, DexCom G4 PLATINUM, DexCom Share System and DexCom G5 Mobile.

