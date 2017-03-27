Devro plc (DVO) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.10 Per Share

Devro plc (LON:DVO) announced a dividend on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Devro plc’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Devro plc (LON:DVO) remained flat at GBX 189.00 during midday trading on Monday. 267,858 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 194.75. Devro plc has a 1-year low of GBX 139.34 and a 1-year high of GBX 297.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 315.34 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/devro-plc-dvo-to-issue-dividend-increase-gbx-6-10-per-share-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVO shares. N+1 Singer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) price target on shares of Devro plc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devro plc in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.26) price target on shares of Devro plc in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Devro plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.63) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Devro plc from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 205.67 ($2.58).

Devro plc Company Profile

Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, which includes North America and Latin America; Asia-Pacific, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the rest of South East Asia, and Europe, which includes Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Devro plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.