Deutsche Post AG’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Post AG from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post AG in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post AG in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,551 shares. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28.

About Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG is a Germany-based provider of postal services. The Company operates through four segments: Post – eCommerce – Parcel, Express, Global Forwarding and Freight, and Supply Chain. The Post – eCommerce – Parcel segment handles both domestic and international mail and provides dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services and all electronic services associated with mail delivery.

