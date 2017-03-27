Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.92 ($36.48).
Several research firms recently commented on DPW. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) opened at 30.97 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 12-month low of €23.42 and a 12-month high of €32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €31.74 and its 200 day moving average is €29.98. The firm has a market cap of €37.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73.
About Deutsche Post AG
.
