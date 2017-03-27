Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.92 ($36.48).

Several research firms recently commented on DPW. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) opened at 30.97 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post AG has a 12-month low of €23.42 and a 12-month high of €32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €31.74 and its 200 day moving average is €29.98. The firm has a market cap of €37.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/deutsche-post-ag-dpw-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-analysts.html.

About Deutsche Post AG

.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.