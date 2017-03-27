Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Salzgitter AG (SZG)

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) received a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Commerzbank Ag set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nord/LB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter AG in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) target price on shares of Salzgitter AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.56 ($38.66).

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) traded down 3.604% during trading on Wednesday, hitting €32.043. 5,212 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of €1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.53. Salzgitter AG has a 52 week low of €22.67 and a 52 week high of €38.04.

Salzgitter AG Company Profile

Salzgitter AG is a Germany-based producer of steel and steel products. The Company operates through five segments: The Strip Steel segment is composed of the operating companies Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, Salzgitter Bauelemente GmbH, Salzgitter Europlatinen GmbH and Salzgitter Mannesmann Stahlservice GmbH and produces strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

