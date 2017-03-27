Desjardins Raises BRP Inc (DOO) Price Target to C$35.00

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.43.

BRP (TSE:DOO) traded up 0.21% on Monday, reaching $28.40. 114,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. BRP has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

