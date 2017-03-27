DDR Corp (DDR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $14.32. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DDR Corp shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,541,704 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DDR Corp in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DDR Corp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded DDR Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc upgraded DDR Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DDR Corp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern bought 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $996,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 264,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,826.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,158.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 82,000 shares of company stock worth $1,072,460. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DDR Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its stake in DDR Corp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 34,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in DDR Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DDR Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 192,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DDR Corp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.26. DDR Corp had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company earned $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. DDR Corp’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DDR Corp will post $0.10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. DDR Corp’s payout ratio is currently 690.97%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DDR Corp (DDR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/ddr-corp-ddr-shares-gap-up-on-analyst-upgrade-updated-updated.html.

About DDR Corp

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.