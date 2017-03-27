Chubb Ltd (CB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.91.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 24,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $3,462,617.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,341,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 19,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total transaction of $2,678,110.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,108 shares in the company, valued at $28,198,247.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 87.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.66. 1,148,224 shares of the stock were exchanged. Chubb has a 12-month low of $116.65 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb will post $10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited (Chubb), formerly ACE Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products to insureds across the world. The Company’s segments include North America Commercial P&C Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

