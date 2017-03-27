Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (KBT) Insider Purchases 59 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider David J. Bolton acquired 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £149.86 ($188.34).

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 254.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,135 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 254.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.58. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 235.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 365.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 91.14 million.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.53) price objective on shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc in a research report on Monday.

About K3 Business Technology Group plc

K3 Business Technology Group plc is a provider of integrated business solutions. The Company’s business solutions encompass Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, Business Intelligence and e-commerce, hosting and managed services to the supply chain sector.

